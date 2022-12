Handmade, Amigo are Kevin Bond on guitar and vocals, Andrew Bond on bass, Andrew Weeks on guitar and Vince Lis on drums.

Kevin Bond says they’ve been playing music together for over a decade, and they just released an album: For The Living Ones.

Handmade Amigo join Intersection to perform Babalu, The Loser (which is based on a Shel Silverstein Poem), and Let It Roll or The Whale.