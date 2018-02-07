© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Pence: National Space Council Meeting At Kennedy Space Center

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 7, 2018 at 5:30 AM EST
Vice President Mike Pence addresses the first meeting of the National Space Council. Photo: NASA
Vice President Mike Pence is holding the next National Space Council meeting at the Kennedy Space Center.

The National Space Council steers the administration’s space policy agenda and includes cabinet members like the Secretaries of State, Defense and Commerce. Vice President Pence announced the upcoming meeting in a tweet.

Space Florida's Dale Ketcham says this signals a focus on Florida's private space industry.

"It's our understanding that they are going to be focusing here in Florida on the commercial space side of the U.S. space program and that's very exciting for us here in Florida," said Ketcham. "The following meetings which will no doubt be in Alabama, Texas and elsewhere will focus on NASA and national security missions. They're obviously very important to the U.S. space program, but for them to choose Florida to focus on commercial has us very excited."

The National Space Council outlined plans at its last meeting to return humans to the moon before heading to Mars. Pence says the next meeting will take place later this month. ​

Brendan Byrne
