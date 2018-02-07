Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission Starts 2018 Tour In Broward

The Florida Constitution Revision Commission held a public hearing in Broward County Tuesday. Hundreds of Floridians spoke out about the things they do or do not want to see added to the Florida constitution.

The Constitution Revision Commission has whittled more than 100 proposals down to 37.

The goal of this new round of hearings is to give Floridians a chance to speak to commissioners about those propositions. There are four more planned for across the state.

The left-leaning audience spoke overwhelmingly against restrictions on abortion, state funding for religious schools, and offshore drilling.

There were speakers for and against greyhound racing, mandatory E-verify screening for new employees, and increased insurance requirements for nursing homes.

Regardless of the proposal, people said they want clear language about what they’re voting for. Sharon Saphier Grad is from Margate.

“When you read them, even if you have a college degree, nobody knows what we’re voting for,” she said. “Is it yes or is it no? So please, get someone in communication.”

The next public hearing will be in Melbourne on Monday. The CRC must submit its proposition selections for the ballot by May 10th.