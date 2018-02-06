Teachers' Union Ad Challenges Education Bill

The largest teacher’s union in Florida is challenging a controversial education bill in a new ad campaign.

The campaign’s title is ‘drain the swamp.’

That’s how a new ad by the Florida Education Association describes Tallahassee. The union is targeting HB-7055, the state’s omnibus education bill led by House Speaker Richard Corcoran.

The bill addresses several issues from computerized testing to funding vouchers for bullied students.

But one measure would require teachers’ unions to maintain 50 percent membership among the total number of teachers eligible to be part of their groups. If not, the unions would risk decertification.