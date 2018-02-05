UCF Says It Will Pick The Next President In March

The University of Central Florida says its next president should be confirmed by the end of March.

The presidential search committee rolled out a timeline that has up to ten semifinalists decided by mid-February. That list will be narrowed down to the top three to five candidates who will be brought to campus for interviews during the first week of March.

A finalist will be picked from there with the Florida Board of Governors interviewing and confirming the next university president at the end of March.

There are more than 20 applicants seeking to become the next president.

President John Hitt will retire June 30th after 25 years in the job.

Hitt will become President Emeritus on July 1st. His contract stipulates that for ten hours a week he’ll receive a $300,000 salary and $15,000 to cover expenses.

For at least a year Hitt will consult on major donations, strategic planning, make appearances, and help with partnerships.

Most of his work will be done from his home in Wisconsin.