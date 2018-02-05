HABITAT FOR HUMANITY BUILDS FIVE HOMES IN FIVE DAYS

Habitat for Humanity is building five homes in five days in South Apopka.

The five day event is called Building Blitz. Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando partnered with builders and contractors to donate supplies, materials, and labor to reach this feat.

After the five days, five families in need will receive the brand-new homes. One of the requirements was that the families contribute 200 to 400 hours of work to Habitat for Humanity. They also had to be living in Orlando for at least one year, and show significant financial need.

Betsy Culpepper, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, said the families receive training and guidance on how to be responsible homeowners.

“To be able to watch those homeowners as they go through the process. They learn, they’re educated, they’re empowered to make a success. Not only in the home, but also to demonstrate to their children that this is something that they can do. With a goal and a vision, you can achieve anything," Culpepper said.

She also said that she has no doubt that the homes will be built in this time frame.

The homes are building built in Apopka’s Arbor Bent community.