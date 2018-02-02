© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Josh Garrick On The State Of Orlando's Arts Scene

By Crystal Chavez
Published February 2, 2018 at 12:45 PM EST
Josh Garrick. Photo from Facebook.
Artist Josh Garrick has been a fixture of central Florida’s arts and culture scene for more than 20 years. He’s a fine-art photographer, writer and curator. He was the first non-Greek artist to exhibit in the National Archaeological Museum of Greece.

If you’ve been to the ballet, the opera or pretty much any arts event in Orlando, you’ve likely seen him.

"Orlando is in a golden age of the performing arts, our ballet company, our philharmonic, our Shakespeare company and the Orlando Repertory, our children's youth company, unbelievable things are happening; people don't even realize how extraordinary those groups are," said Garrick.

On the flip side, he said when it comes to the fine arts---local artists don't have enough gallery space to show their work.

"There's so much wonderful art being produced in this city and there are just very few venues to show it," said Garrick.

Garrick said CityArts Factory does a wonderful job showcasing local art, but that's just one space.

Hear some of his recommendations and thoughts on how the community could better support local artists by clicking on the audio player above.

