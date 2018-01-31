"The Florida Project" Digital Sales Benefit Local Organization

Some of the proceeds from digital sales of “The Florida Project” will benefit a community organization dedicated to low-income families like the one portrayed in the film.

The film’s distributor A24 will donate five percent of digital sales to The Community Hope Center.

The Reverend Mary Downy is founder and executive director of the center.

"So, The Community Hope Center serves anywhere from six to eight thousand people a year," said Downy. "So we’ll be using those dollars to continue to do the work that we’re doing to continue to holistically care for people in need and case management and advocacy and addressing food insecurities. Opportunities for job growth and the other services we provide as a community agency."

Downy hopes the film will raise awareness about the hardships people face and help viewers not to judge. “The Florida Project” is a film about a low-income family living in the shadow of Walt Disney World.