Florida Senate Approves $100 Million For Land Conservation 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida would set aside $100 million each year for a conservation land acquisition program under a bill passed by the Senate.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously Wednesday. Sen. Rob Bradley said his bill ensures the money dedicated to the Florida Forever program will be strictly for land acquisition and preservation. The bill prohibits the money from being spent on administrative and technical costs. Bradley said the measure better reflects the will of voters who in 2014 passed a constitutional amendment dedicating a portion of real estate taxes to land conservation.