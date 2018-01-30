© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

More Than 6,000 Manatees For Fourth Consecutive Year, Survey Shows

By Amy Green
Published January 30, 2018 at 1:00 AM EST
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS

More than 6,000 manatees were counted for the fourth consecutive year.

The count was part of a statewide annual aerial survey.

The survey serves as a loose population count. It's conducted during Florida's coldest days as manatees gather for warmth near deep canals, natural springs and power plants.

Pat Rose of the Save the Manatee Club says even though the number is among the highest on record it's not necessarily indicative of a healthy population. He points to last year.

"This year was the third-highest mortality year for manatees in recorded history. It tied with the all-time record for watercraft deaths. There was substantial loss of manatees to red tide."

Scientists and staff members from 10 government agencies and research organizations conducted the survey. The manatee was downlisted from endangered to threatened last year.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsmanateesEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details