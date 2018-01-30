© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Lab-bred Mosquitoes To Fly Near Miami To Help Combat Zika 

By WMFE Staff
Published January 30, 2018 at 4:34 AM EST
The aedes aegypti mosquito is known to spread Zika virus, and is found in Florida.
MIAMI (AP) — Thousands of bacteria-infected mosquitoes will be flying near Miami to test a new way to suppress insect populations that carry Zika and other viruses.
According to a  statement from the Kentucky-based company MosquitoMate, the first mosquitoes will be released in the city of South Miami. The test is in collaboration with the Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control and Habitat Management Division. MosquitoMate infects male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with the naturally occurring Wolbachia bacteria. Any offspring produced when the lab-bred mosquitoes mate with wild female mosquitoes won't survive to adulthood. Male mosquitoes don't bite, and Wolbachia isn't harmful to humans. A similar trial began near Key West last spring. Hurricane Irma's landfall in the Florida Keys interrupted the final weeks of monitoring for that trial. The results are still pending

