Intersection: The Rise Of E Sports

By Matthew Peddie
Published January 30, 2018 at 7:41 AM EST
Ben Noel (l) and Alex Jebailey.
E-sports- competitive video gaming- draws big crowds. Last summer gamers competed for big prize money at the Call of Duty World League Championships in Orlando. For more on the world of E-Sports, we revisit a conversation that first aired on Intersection last May.

Alex Jebailey, director of CEO Gaming, hosts fighting game tournaments in Orlando, and Ben Noel is the executive director of the Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy at the University of Central Florida.

Central Florida NewsIntersection
