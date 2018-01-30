© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Interning With FIT's Jet Dragster Team

By Matthew Peddie
Published January 30, 2018 at 7:31 AM EST
Photo courtesy of Florida Institute of Technology
Photo courtesy of Florida Institute of Technology

What does it take to pilot a car that can go from nought to 280 miles per hour in five and a half seconds.

That’s what interns on the Florida Institute of Technology Jet Dragster Racing Team learn all about.

From the education desk this week on Intersection, we revisit a conversation with the founder of Larsen Motorsports, Elaine Larsen, and two interns at her drag racing team: driver in training and journalism student Kat Redner, and pit crew chief Paige Sanchez, who has a masters degree in mechanical engineering and is working on a PHD in aviation sciences.

This conversation first aired on Intersection in May 2017.

Education reporting on 90.7 is supported by Helios Education Foundation

