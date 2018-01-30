Intersection: Affordable Housing In Orange County

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Orlando, Kissimmee, Sanford area has the fourth lowest availability nationwide of rental housing for low or extremely low income households. In other words- it’s hard to find a place to live for those families.

Orlando Regional Realtors Association president Lou Nimkoff says the lack of affordable housing is a real concern, and one that he anticipates "will be at the forefront of community discussion in 2018.”

Orange County leaders say the solution lies in building partnerships with other counties, and the private sector, to build more inclusive communities with housing for a wide variety of income levels.

An upcoming workshop will focus on regulations and incentives to promote the development of affordable housing.

In May 2017, Intersection's Matthew Peddie sat down with Mayor Jacobs, Housing and community development manager Mitchell Glasser, and Orange County planner Alberto Vargas to talk more about how to provide affordable housing.