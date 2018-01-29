Man Rescued After Sand Tunnel Collapses On Florida Beach 

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews rescued a man who became trapped when a sand tunnel collapsed on him on a Florida beach.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue Sgt. Lucas Smith tells the Florida Times-Union crews found the man under almost 3 feet (1 meter) of sand in a dug-out hole next to the dunes on Sunday afternoon near Crescent Beach. Lucas says the man, whose name hasn't been released, appeared to be middle-aged. Crews had to remove the sand to reach him, and he was in cardiac arrest. The cause of the collapse is under investigation by the sheriff's office. Crescent Beach is south of Jacksonville on Florida's Atlantic coast.