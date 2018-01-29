© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Former US Rep. Brown Reports To Federal Prison For Fraud 

By WMFE Staff
Published January 29, 2018 at 9:51 AM EST
Photo: File, Catherine Welch

COLEMAN, Fla. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown has begun serving a five-year federal sentence for her part in a fraud scheme that helped end her long career.
The Florida Times-Union  reports that Brown surrendered Monday at a minimum-security camp at the Coleman Federal Correction Complex in central Florida. The 71-year-old Democrat was sentenced for fraud as well as lying on tax returns and other documents about income from a purported charity for poor students that she used as a personal slush fund. Brown is appealing her conviction, saying it was wrong for the trial judge to dismiss a juror who claimed the "Holy Spirit" told him she's innocent.

