A Historically Low Crop For Florida's Citrus Industry As Mid-Season Nears

By Amy Green
Published January 29, 2018 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy USDA
Florida's citrus crop is projected to be historically low as growers approach mid-season.

Growers are projected to harvest some 46 million boxes of oranges this season. That's a more than 80 percent drop from 12 years ago.

Andrew Meadows of Florida Citrus Mutual says many growers expect very little to no return.

"There are some extremely delicate financial situations out there because of the havoc that was caused by Hurricane Irma."

The hurricane dealt an especially hard blow to Florida's $9 billion dollar citrus industry, which already had been badly battered by a disease called greening.

A federal disaster relief package has made it through the House but stalled in the Senate.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
