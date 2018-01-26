Spotlight: "From Whence We Came" Exhibit Explores Our Connection To The Universe

Fine Arts Gallery at Seminole State College has an exhibit running through February 1 called From Whence We Came. The exhibit is full of colorful paintings, some inspired by Hubble Space Telescope imagery. It's Artist Lillian Verkins’ interpretation of the human quest for interconnectedness with the universe.

The exhibit is the culmination of years of work and her interpretation of where we come from, and also where we go to.

"[It's] my idea of space and the ingredients that we have in our bodies that space has also, and my work if you go into the exhibition, will make you feel like you really belong in this all-inspiring universe," said Verkins.

