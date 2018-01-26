© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida County Shuts Down School Due To Flu Outbreak 

By WMFE Staff
Published January 26, 2018 at 4:25 AM EST
Photo: Lindsey Kilbride
Photo: Lindsey Kilbride

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (AP) An outbreak of the flu has caused one Florida county to close schools.
Students, teachers and staff were asked to stay home on Friday in Gulf County, which is in Florida's Panhandle. Superintendent Jim Norton tells news outlets that flu activity continues to be on the rise across Gulf County and that all of the schools will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized on Friday. WJHG reports Norton says the school district is trying to be proactive. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealthEducation
