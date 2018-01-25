© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Space Coast Ramps Up For Falcon Heavy Viewing

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 25, 2018 at 10:15 AM EST
SpaceX test fired the engines of its Falcon Heavy rocket ahead of its first launch. Photo: SpaceX / Elon Musk / Twitter
After Wednesday's successful test firing of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, the space coast is gearing up for its maiden launch. Places like the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex are offering a front row seat.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is three Falcon 9 boosters strapped together with a total of 27 engines firing almost simultaneously. When it lifts of, it will be on of the most power operational rockets in the world.

KSC’s visitor complex boasts the closest public viewing spot for the launch but it’s going to cost you.  Tickets for a seat at the Saturn V Center, which is fewer than 4 miles away, will run you about $195 a person.

The Visitor Complex’s Rebecca Shiremansays seeing a rocket that close is a rare opportunity. “You see the rocket on the launch pad, you feel it, you hear it, it just shakes and rattles the windows.”

The Visitor Complex is offering other ticket packages for spots through the area, starting at $35 . Free viewing can be done at public parks and beaches if the launch happens when they are open.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk says the rocket could launch in a week or so.

For launch updates, be sure to follow @SpaceBrendanon Twitter. 

Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
