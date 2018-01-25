Pro Bowl Week Festivities Run Through Saturday

Pro Bowl practices and festivities continue today at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Fans from all over the country have been lining up to see their favorite players in action.

Players selected for the Pro Bowl said they are excited about bringing their families to Orlando and seeing the fans. Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Telvin Smith said he is excited about the opportunity to play so close to his NFL home.

“Orlando is a great city not only because of where it’s at in Florida,” said Smith. “But because of the people, there is so many people in one area.”

Pro Bowl festivities continue through Saturday leading up to the game on Sunday. Events will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports and the game will be played at Camping World Stadium.