Food Bank Creates Culinary Training Class For Puerto Rican Evacuees

Central Florida’s food bank has started its first Spanish-language culinary training program for new arrivals from Puerto Rico.

The 14-week class provides culinary and life skills training for evacuees hoping to land a job in the hospitality industry.

Second Harvest Food Bank’s Greg Higgerson said the program is free.

“A lot of these people come knowing how to cook something already but mostly for their families, so learning to cook in a more institutional environment, a commercial kitchen, is kind of a different world in terms of cooking the quantities that are involved,” said Higgerson.

The first class has five students and Second Harvest hopes to grow that. The head training chef is also originally from Puerto Rico.