Crews Rescue A Manatee Tangled In A Life Vest In Florida 

By Catherine Welch
Published January 25, 2018 at 6:13 AM EST
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission team has helped a manatee that had a life vest tangled on its back.
WPLG-TV  reports the team rescued the juvenile manatee Wednesday afternoon. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel dived in and noticed the manatee needed help. Police initially thought the life vest was a tracking device. With the help of a net, boat and some muscle, the FWC's Manatee Rescue team pulled the manatee to solid ground. FWC marine biologist Amber Howell says it likely separated from his mother this winter. She says they wanted to make sure it was big and healthy enough to be on its own. Biologist cleaned up the manatee and removed the life vest. A tiny tracker was placed, and the manatee was set free.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Catherine Welch
