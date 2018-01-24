© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SpaceX Test Fires Engines Ahead Of Falcon Heavy Maiden Launch

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 24, 2018 at 8:43 AM EST
SpaceX test fired the engines of its Falcon Heavy rocket ahead of its first launch. Photo: SpaceX / Elon Musk / Twitter
SpaceX is one step closer to launching its next rocket – the Falcon Heavy.

The company performed a static-fire test Wednesday, a test-firing of the rocket’s 27 engines ahead of its maiden launch.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk plans to launch the heavy-lift rocket in a week or so. The rocket will use three Falcon 9 boosters to lift heavy payloads into orbit. SpaceX plans to land all three boosters – two at Cape Canaveral and one at sea.

Because it’s a demonstration mission, SpaceX isn’t sending a working payload into orbit. Instead, Musk is launching his cherry-red electric car on a trajectory to Mars.

