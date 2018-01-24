© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Inmate Gets More Time For Threatening To Kill President 

By WMFE Staff
Published January 24, 2018 at 4:42 AM EST
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A federal prison inmate in Florida who previously received five years for threatening to kill then-President Barack Obama and others has been sentenced to another four years and three months for threatening to kill President Donald Trump.
Court records show Richard Jeremy Ware was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty in October to making threats against the president. Guards at a federal prison in central Florida say they intercepted the threatening letter Ware had tried to send out last March. Ware was nearing the end of his sentence and confirmed the letter was his. In November 2011, court records show Ware mailed a letter threatening to kill Obama, then-first lady Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and George Bush. Ware also threatened to sexually assault the Obamas' two daughters.

