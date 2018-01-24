© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Campus Free Expression Act passes First Florida House Stop 

By WMFE Staff
Published January 24, 2018 at 4:40 AM EST
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — College students in Florida may soon be able to exercise free speech anywhere on a state campus.
The Florida House's Post-Secondary Education Subcommittee approved the Campus Free Expression Act on Tuesday. The legislation (HB 909) would end free-speech zones. Students and some free-speech advocacy groups have said the zones restrict student's rights under the First Amendment because it restricts where they can gather or hand out literature. These zones are often away from high-traffic areas on campus. The bill, which is sponsored by Naples Republican Rep. Bob Rommel, still has two more committees where it will be heard before possibly going to the House floor. A similar bill is also being considered in the Florida Senate. The Senate bill (SB 1234) has not been heard yet by a committee.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEducation
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details