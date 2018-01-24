© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
After 12 Years, Search Continues For Missing Orlando Woman

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 24, 2018 at 6:19 AM EST
It's been 12 years since Orlando wman Jennifer Kesse went missing. Orlando Police Chief John Mina announced an "enhanced" investigation into her disappearance.
It’s been 12 years since Jennifer Kesse went missing and the Orlando Police and the Kesse family are calling for help in solving the case.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina has assigned a detective to exclusively work the case  and unveiled LYNX bus wraps with Kesse’s photo. "We’re announcing an enhanced focus on the Jennifer Kesse investigation and renewing our plea for anyone with information to come forward and help us solve this case.”

Detectives are seeking a person of interest caught on a surveillance camera near Kesse’s car. She went missing near the Mall of Millennia

Crimeline has raised the reward for information to $15,000. Anyone with information is urge to call 1-800-423-TIPS.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
