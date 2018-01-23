© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Practicing For Mars Mission On The Big Island Of Hawaii

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 23, 2018 at 6:24 AM EST
A HI-SEAS subject takes part in a simulated EVA. Photo: NASA / Christiane Heinicke
A HI-SEAS subject takes part in a simulated EVA. Photo: NASA / Christiane Heinicke

What does it take to live on Mars? A recent experiment called HI-SEAS sent six test subjects to a simulated Martian base on Hawaii and kept them there for eight months.

Before we send humans to Mars, it’s probably a smart idea to do a few test runs first, right? HI-SEAS is simulated Mars base camp on the Big Island of Hawaii. The habitat is about 1,200 square feet and has a small sleeping quarters for a crew of six, as well as a kitchen, laboratory, simulated airlock and of course a bathroom.

The location also has a geology similar to Mars, so a crew can perform similar tasks as if they were on Mars. They have to suit up in an air lock and use space suits to step outside. Each mission in HI-SEAS looks to test the human factors of a Mars mission. The last mission, HI-SEAS V, was an eight month stay for six test subjects.

One of those test subjects was Brian Ramos. He’s a Portuguese-American pursuing a life of exploration.
This conversation previously aired on our podcast "Are We There Yet?"

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details