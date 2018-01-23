© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Demystifying The Courts, One Podcast At A Time

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 23, 2018 at 6:13 AM EST
Florida Supreme Court Building. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The Florida court system has led the way in transparency since the 1970s. That’s when the state’s supreme court was the first to allow cameras in the courtroom and in the 1990s became the first state high court to stream oral arguments.

Florida courts remain on the forefront of transparency in the age of social media. Now, the courts are entering into a new arena - podcasting.

Craig Waters, Director of the Florida Supreme Court's public information office and Judge Nina Ashenafi Richardson from Florida's 2nd judicial court join the program to talk about the court's efforts to further transparency across the state.

