© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: Orlando Artist Paints Mini Masterpieces

By Crystal Chavez
Published January 22, 2018 at 11:41 AM EST
Photo by Sierra Renee.
Photo by Sierra Renee.

Just the little things. That’s Orlando artist Sierra Renee’s motto and she lives by it, painting miniature art. She does hand-painted acrylic paintings on a 4-inch by 4-inch paper. The paintings are less than an inch in size.

Her mini masterpieces include landscapes, popular brands, animals and objects. She said the idea came about as she was searching for a niche that would help her sell her artwork.

"I travel a lot and I was over in Germany and I found a little hole-in-the wall artist; he had a small little studio, it was down some back road and all he did was miniatures. Painting for so many years, I always loved doing those tiny little details and I was like, 'you know what? I can do this,'" said Renee.

She said people often think her works are a sticker, not an actual painting, until they take a closer look.

Scroll through some of the images in the slideshow above and hear more from the artist by clicking on the audio player above.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlightartSpotlightpainting
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details