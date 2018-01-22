© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Confusion In Florida As Offshore Drilling Is "Off The Table," Then Back On

By Amy Green
Published January 22, 2018 at 10:41 AM EST
Opponents in St. Augustine of oil and gas exploration. Photo by Amy Green
There's confusion in Florida about whether offshore drilling is possible in Florida.

While Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says Florida is off the table for drilling, an Interior Department official later made a statement contradicting that.

The official says there's been no formal decision excluding Florida from a five-year plan that would open nearly all of the United States' coastline to offshore drilling.

Erin Handy of Oceana says the advocacy group is proceeding with plans to express its opposition at a public meeting scheduled next month in Tallahassee.

"This is the one opportunity that Floridians will have to comment on this plan, and we're proceeding with participating in that regardless of what happens with this announcement."

Zinke had promised to keep Florida "off the table" after meeting with Gov. Rick Scott. Scott says he believes Zinke will keep his word.

