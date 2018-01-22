2018 NFL Pro Bowl Returns To Orlando

The 2018 NFL Pro Bowl game is returning to Orlando this week.

The game will be played at Camping World Stadium and will feature top players from the NFL.

Practices and events for the Pro Bowl will take place throughout the week at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Central Florida roads and business will be affected by the influx of visitors coming to Orlando for the event.

Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said the city of Orlando has the ability to handle big events such as the Pro Bowl.

“We’re a city that’s designed and growing in infrastructure design to handle those kinds of crowds," Hogan said. "So, I don’t expect that we’ll feel a terribly different impact in our community then we would any other week.”

The game has a 3 p.m. kickoff time on Sunday, Jan. 27, and will be aired on ABC and ESPN.