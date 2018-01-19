© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Sanford Superfund Site Recommended For Redevelopment

By Amy Green
Published January 19, 2018 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
The Environmental Protection Agency says a former Sanford dry cleaner is among 31 Superfund sites nationwide with the greatest potential for redevelopment.

The Sanford Dry Cleaners operated from the 1940s to 2001. The EPA says the site now is ready for redevelopment.

Its clean-up included contaminated soil inside and outside the building and contaminated groundwater. The primary contaminates were chemicals often used in dry cleaning.

The city plans on selling the site for redevelopment, most likely commercial or mixed-use. The one-acre site is a half-mile from Lake Monroe and includes adjacent properties that are vacant.

Commercial properties bordering the site include a microbrewery, restaurant, pottery place and wine store. Residential properties also are in the area.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
