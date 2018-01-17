© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Panther Struck And Killed By Vehicle 

By WMFE Staff
Published January 17, 2018 at 4:47 AM EST
Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.
It's the third fatal collision this year, out of three total panther deaths. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Tuesday that the remains of the 2-year-old male were collected Saturday near a Naples country club, east of Interstate 75. Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Central Florida NewsEnvironment
