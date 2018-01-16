© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: The GOP Tax Law And Your Wallet

By Catherine Welch
Published January 16, 2018 at 4:14 AM EST
From birth to death, the new GOP tax law touches almost every part of life. As the media picked the law apart, it was easy to get confused about whether you personally will come out with a smaller or larger tax bill.

The child tax credit, making a charitable donation - even winning the lottery - will all be treated differently during tax time next year. To break through the noise and lower anxiety, we talk with Joel Garris, president and CEO of Nelson Financial Planning.

