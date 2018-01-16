© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: The Economics of Immigration

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 16, 2018 at 2:44 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
Debate has erupted over U.S. immigration policy after President Trump’s reported use of derogatory language during his rejection of a bipartisan proposal for immigration reform last week.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind has been reviewing immigration from an economic perspective, which, at its basic level, he says boils down to its role in boosting U.S. GDP, or gross domestic product.

According to Fishkind, growth of GDP depends on just two things: an increase in the number of hours worked, and a rise in output per man-hour that we call "productivity."

And Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston there’s an important relationship between population growth and productivity.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

fishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentariesimmigration
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
