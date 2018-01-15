© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Pulse Makeover To Provide "Park-Like" Setting As Planning On Permanent Memorial Continues

By Amy Green
Published January 15, 2018 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy Pulse owner Barbara Poma.

Construction is about to begin on a temporary memorial at Pulse.

The memorial is aimed at providing a nicer place for grieving and reflection as plans for a permanent memorial and museum continue.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma says the temporary memorial will be park-like with trees and grassy areas for sitting.

Poma says construction is to begin in February. It’s expected to last about 60 days.

She says among the most important components for her is a display of the names of the 49 who died at the gay nightclub.

"We'd love to have a picture of each of them to go with their name. And so what we're working, we're trying to get pictures the families would choose for them versus what social media has put out there for them or what the media has put out there for them."

The wife of the gunman responsible for the 2016 mass shooting is scheduled to face trial in March.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
