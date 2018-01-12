© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Puerto Rico Gov. Calls On Frustrated Displaced Islanders To Vote During Kissimmee Town Hall

By Amy Green
Published January 12, 2018 at 11:35 AM EST
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló (left) applauds a listener comment along with Sen. Bill Nelson and Rep. Darren Soto. Photo by Amy Green
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is calling on islanders displaced by Hurricane Maria to take their frustrations to the polls in November.

The governor had harsh words Friday for the federal response to the disaster during a rousing town hall meeting in Kissimmee.

Rosselló described the islanders as "second-class citizens" in the U.S. during an impassioned speech that garnered cheers and whistles.

He lamented the federal response to Maria as apathetic and sought to empower displaced islanders to organize and mobilize ahead of November.

"We need to be outraged. Outraged. By the response, the inadequate response to U.S. citizens that live in Puerto Rico."

Sen. Bill Nelson and Florida Gov. Rick Scott looked on as Rosselló announced plans to travel the state and beyond rallying Puerto Rican voters. Scott widely is expected to run for Nelson's seat.

The Puerto Rico governor also had harsh words for President Donald Trump over the president's alleged use of a vulgarity to describe Haiti and African nations.

"It is surreal at this junction to imagine that this was said by the presidency. The United States is the greatest nation in the world, and we need to act like it."

Trump denies he made the comment.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
