Intersection: The State of Faith

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 12, 2018 at 5:28 AM EST
The "Three Wise Guys" of "Friends Talking Faith". Photo: Facebook
The "Three Wise Guys" of "Friends Talking Faith". Photo: Facebook

When it comes to religion, there’s been a rise of the "nones" -- those who consider themselves atheists, agnostic or non affiliated with a religion. A quarter of adults and even more millennials clocked in as a “none”.

So what’s going on? We’ll take a dive into the state of faith with the Three Wise Guys from “Friends Talking Faith.”

“Friends Talking Faith with the Three Wise Guys” is hosted by Rabbi Steven Engel, he serves as the Rabbi of Congregation of Reform Judaism (CRJ), a Reform synagogue affiliated with the Union for Reform Judaism, Rev. Bryan Fulwider, Founding President and CEO of the nonprofit Building US and Imam Muhammad Musri, Founder and President of Islam Inc., a national organization representing moderate Muslims.  He is also President and Senior Imam of the Islamic Society of Central Florida, which oversees 10 Mosques that serve approximately 40,000 Muslims.

The show airs  every Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. on WMFE. 

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
