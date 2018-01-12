© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Test Your Knowledge At "Trivia Night"

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 12, 2018 at 5:48 AM EST
Curtis Earth hosts "Earth Trivia," making use of useless knowledge. Photo: Curtis Earth / Facebook
Curtis Earth brought bar-room trivia to central Florida a decade and a half ago and now he produces more than 20 Earth Trivia shows in central Florida.

Teams of bar-goers and restaurant patrons test their knowledge for prizes and bragging rights covering topics like history, biology, current events and answering questions like “Is Betty White older than Sliced Bread?”

Joining the program to talk about the trivia craze is Curtis Earth, quiz master and creator of Earth Trivia and trivia host Damien Wolfe.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
