Bear Attacks Man Who Let His Dog Out For A Walk 

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A man says he was letting his dog outside in Florida when a large bear attacked him.

Andrew Meunier tells news outlets that he let his dog out of his home about 11 p.m. Tuesday and spotted the 4-foot (1-meter) bear standing next to him when he stepped outside. Meunier said he struggled to get away and managed to get back through his front door. A 911 call revealed that Meunier suffered a minor facial laceration from the bear attack. He sought treatment at a local hospital and received 41 stitches. "I'm just happy to be alive," Meunier said. "It could've been a totally different story.