Concern In Florida Continues Even As Trump Administration Bans Oil Drilling

By Amy Green
Published January 10, 2018 at 9:17 AM EST
Opponents in St. Augustine of oil and gas exploration. Photo by Amy Green
There's still concern in Florida the Trump administration's reversal on oil drilling isn't enough.

The Trump administration's sudden ban on oil drilling near Florida comes days after a five-year plan was announced vastly expanding drilling in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

Erin Handy of the advocacy group Oceana is expressing relief but also concern that even as drilling is banned off Florida’s coasts, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke supports a method of exploration called seismic air gun blasting.

"If Zinke says we'll still allow seismic air gun blasting then one day there may be drilling."

She says four permit requests for seismic air gun blasting off Florida's Atlantic coast are under review. If approved the exploration could begin later this year.

The Trump administration's five-year proposal on drilling faces a 60-day comment period.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
