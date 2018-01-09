Intersection: Checking In With Orlando's The Center

The second holiday season has come and gone for the families who lost loved ones, and survivors, of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Many of them have reached out, and are still reaching out, to The Center for help. The Center has a new executive director in George Wallace. But the former executive director Terry DeCarlo is still there.

We talk with the two men about how Orlando’s LGBTQ community is doing post-Pulse, and what’s on their to-do list for 2018.