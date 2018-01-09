© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Checking In With Orlando's The Center

By Catherine Welch
Published January 9, 2018 at 6:04 AM EST
The Center's new sign. Courtesy GLBT Community Center of Central Florida Facebook page.
The Center's new sign. Courtesy GLBT Community Center of Central Florida Facebook page.

The second holiday season has come and gone for the families who lost loved ones, and survivors, of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Many of them have reached out, and are still reaching out, to The Center for help. The Center has a new executive director in George Wallace. But the former executive director Terry DeCarlo is still there.

We talk with the two men about how Orlando’s LGBTQ community is doing post-Pulse, and what’s on their to-do list for 2018.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details