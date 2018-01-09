Florida Legislature Set To Begin Annual Session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers begin their annual 60-day session hoping to tackle the state budget, address the opioid crisis and better prepare the state for future hurricanes.

The session will open Tuesday with a largely ceremonial process as House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron address their chambers before Republican Gov. Rick Scott delivers the State of the State address. Among other issues lawmakers will grapple with over the next two months: immigration, expanding state university scholarships and protecting government workers who come forward with sexual misconduct allegations. There have already been about 3,000 bills filed, but typically only about 300 or so pass each year.