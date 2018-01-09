Florida Congresswoman Wins Bet Over UCF Vs. Auburn Game

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy got a bucket of Florida oranges and a University of Central Florida football helmet Tuesday from Alabama representative Mike Rogers as part of a bet.

Murphy challenged Rogers to a bet over the UCF-Auburn Peach Bowl football game. If UCF won, Rogers would have to deliver oranges and a UCF football helmet to her office. Murphy said she is glad that they can put their political differences aside and have playful jest.

“Sports has the ability to unify people and communities," Murphy said. "And I know that Congressman Mike Rogers is as proud of his team as I am of my team. And so it was a fun way for us to engage on a personal level."

Had UCF lost the Peach Bowl, Murphy would have had to toilet paper a tree on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.