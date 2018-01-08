© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Audubon: Irma Left $5 Million In Damage To Everglades Restoration

By Amy Green
Published January 8, 2018 at 1:00 AM EST
The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.
A new report estimates Hurricane Irma caused more than $5 million in damage to Everglades restoration.

The Audubon report estimates the Kissimmee River sustained the most damage -- $2 million.

The river's restoration is the world's largest of its kind, aimed at reestablishing 44 miles of its historic meanders and slowing the flow of water to the beleaguered Lake Okeechobee.

The report also recommends funding for repairing damage to national parks and wildlife refuges. The Everglades' water flows through five national and state parks and preserves.

The Everglades are the subject of the world's largest restoration of its kind, a $17 billion federal and state effort encompassing more than 60 projects.

The report also says beach nesting birds benefitted as Hurricane Irma left more sandy beach for nesting by burying or killing encroaching vegetation.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
