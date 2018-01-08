© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Boost From Congress For Slow-Moving Everglades Restoration

By Amy Green
Published January 8, 2018 at 11:04 AM EST
Scenic drive, Everglades National Park, 2015. Courtesy of U.S. National Park Service
Slow-moving Everglades restoration stands to get a boost from Congress this year.

The Water Resources Development Act authorizes federal funding for a $17 billion restoration of the Everglades, the world's largest of its kind ever.

Julie Hill-Gabriel of Audubon of Florida says improvements to the watershed and the state's water management infrastructure are more urgent after last year's damaging hurricane season.

"It's much cheaper and efficient to invest early on in projects that we know will make areas more resilient to these natural disasters, whether it's wildfires, hurricanes, floods."

Congress last approved a Water Resources Development Act two years ago.

The quickening pace stands to accelerate Everglades restoration after long lapses between the measures from 2000 to 2014.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
