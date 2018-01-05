© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Gallery Hopes To Raise Profile Of More Central Fl Artists

By Crystal Chavez
Published January 5, 2018 at 12:27 PM EST
Photo courtesy of Kaleidoscope Venue For The Arts
Photo courtesy of Kaleidoscope Venue For The Arts

Mary Catherine Spicer is known as Zyll to the artist community. She's co-owner of a new art gallery in Longwood.

Zyll said she’s a self-taught artist. She's also an entrepreneur now helping other local artists get exposure.

Kaleidoscope Venue For The Arts is going into its second year. Zyll explains how they came up with the name.

"The concept was that anytime you would come to Kaleidoscope, you would always get to see something different, so it would literally be like a Kaleidoscope changing; it would never be the same thing every single time that you came to visit," said Zyll.

Listen to her Spotlight interview by clicking on the audio player above, including the background story behind this piece:

Crystal Chavez
