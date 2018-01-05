Spotlight: Gallery Hopes To Raise Profile Of More Central Fl Artists

Mary Catherine Spicer is known as Zyll to the artist community. She's co-owner of a new art gallery in Longwood.

Zyll said she’s a self-taught artist. She's also an entrepreneur now helping other local artists get exposure.

Kaleidoscope Venue For The Arts is going into its second year. Zyll explains how they came up with the name.

"The concept was that anytime you would come to Kaleidoscope, you would always get to see something different, so it would literally be like a Kaleidoscope changing; it would never be the same thing every single time that you came to visit," said Zyll.

Listen to her Spotlight interview by clicking on the audio player above, including the background story behind this piece:

Photo courtesy of Zyll Art.

Photo courtesy of Zyll Art.[/caption]