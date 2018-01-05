Parramore Farmers Market Opening Soon

A new farmers market opens in Parramore this weekend. The farmers market opens Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s scheduled to be open every Saturday.

The City of Orlando’s hosting the market in partnership with Orlando City Soccer. Thirty vendors are expected at the grand opening. Among the vendors will be high school and college students selling their own Black Bee Honey as part of a Parramore Kidz Zone business program.

Chris Castro, director of sustainability for the City of Orlando, said the market will accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits.

“This market will offer the ability for those who are on the SNAP Program to use their SNAP benefits at the market and purchase any type of SNAP eligible items. These are produce, greens, even seedlings that they can take back to their own homes to start growing their own food at their houses,” said Castro.

The market will be on the east side of the soccer stadium between Church Street and Central. It’s part of a larger city effort to expand access to healthy, affordable food.

The city has also received a grant to fund new gardens and farms within the Parramore community.