In Florida, Criticism Of Trump Move To Expand Offshore Oil Drilling

By Amy Green
Published January 4, 2018 at 11:19 AM EST
Opponents in St. Augustine of oil and gas exploration. Photo by Amy Green
A Trump administration proposal vastly expanding offshore drilling is generating criticism in Florida.

The proposal is the most expansive in decades. It includes 47 potential leases off the nation's coasts from the Atlantic Ocean to Alaska, including one in the Straits of Florida.

Julie Wraithmell of Audubon of Florida joined other environmental groups in opposing the plan nearly eight years after the nation's biggest offshore spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

"It's rather shocking to think that so soon after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon incident we could be having this conversation already."

Gov. Rick Scott announced he had asked for an immediate meeting with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to discuss, as he put it, "the crucial need to remove Florida from consideration."

The five-year plan would open 90 percent of the nation's offshore reserves to development.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
